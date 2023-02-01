Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his UK and Europe tour after saying that he is “not physically capable” of performing.

The black metal legend, 74, recently had extensive spinal surgery following a fall at his home in 2019, which had further aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Announcing the news to fans, Ozzy said that it was “probably one of the hardest things (he’s) ever had to share” and that he “never would have imagined that (his) touring days would have ended this way”.

Explaining that his body is “still physically weak” he shared his despair at “disappointing” fans.

In a statement, accessed by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, he wrote: “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak”.

He continued in the note, “I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/ UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F***S ME UP, more than you will ever know”.

“Never would I have imagined my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country”, the note further read.

He concluded the note as he wrote, “I want to thank my family…. my band…. my crew…. my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never dreamed that I would have. I love you all”.

