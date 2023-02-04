ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Ozzy Osbourne flashes peace sign in new pic after hanging his boots

NewsWire
0
0

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has been seen for the first time since cancelling his U.K. and Ireland shows, and retiring from touring for good.

The ‘Paranoid’ singer, 74, recently had extensive spinal surgery following a fall at his home in 2019, which had further aggravated injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The music legend released a statement earlier this week, revealing that he is ‘not physically capable’ of performing. Recently, Ozzy was seen for the first time since cancelling his tour – and he appeared in high spirits as he flashed a peace sign at the cameras which snapped him using a walking stick.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the rocker used the walking aid to help him up some steps as he emerged from a private car. Although he is in ill health, Ozzy appeared to be in good form as he entertained the cameras – waving and holding up a peace sign following his sad tour cancellation and early retirement.

As always, Ozzy was dressed in an all-black ensemble as he wrapped up warm in a long-lined coat to beat the spring chill. Announcing the sad news of his tour retirement to fans, Ozzy said that it was “probably one of the hardest things he’s ever had to share” and that he “never would have imagined that [his] touring days would have ended this way.”

20230204-141606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Johnny Depp’s texts about Amber’s ‘rotting corpse’ revealed during defamation trial

    ‘The Kill Room’: Joe Manganiello joins the dark thriller comedy

    James Gray, Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong get emotional at ‘Armageddon Time’...

    Dwayne Johnson’s daughter ‘refuses to believe’ he’s Maui from ‘Moana’