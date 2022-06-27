Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said that his late father P.A. Sangma knew that he would not win the Presidential election but he contested to demonstrate that indigenous tribal people could also occupy the highest constitutional position.

P.A. Sangma, who had served as the Lok Sabha Speaker from May 1996 to March 1998, contested the Presidential election as an NDA nominee against Pranab Mukherjee in 2012.

But Mukherjee defeated P.A. Sangma in the election with 69.31 per cent votes.

While speaking at the 8th Biennial Conference of the All Rabha Students Union of Meghalaya cum 4th Baiko Dera Festival at Manikganj in North Garo Hills on Sunday night, the Chief Minister said: “The dream of late P.A. Sangma would become reality and it is proud moment for the tribal people. In 2012, numbers were not in his favour but today NDA is in majority and the dream of a tribal President of India will fructify.”

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing tribal candidate Draupadi Murmu for the upcoming election, he said: “It is a recognition for the indigenous tribal people of this country.”

Conrad K. Sangma also said that “we as a Government are committed to ensure overall socio-economic uplift” of the Rabha community”.

He said that culture and heritage of the people is very important and the advent of technology had transformed the society, however it was imperative that one knows their roots and ensures to safeguard the interest of the community.

Deputy Speaker of Meghalaya Assembly Timothy D. Shira, MLAs Marthon Sangma and Rupert Momin attended the programme and spoke on the importance of unity and brotherhood amongst different tribes of the state.

A series of cultural programmes are being held during the three-day (Saturday to Monday) festivals that promote the cultural heritage of the community.

