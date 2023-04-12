INDIA

P.C. Meena takes charge as new CEO of GMDA

Senior IAS officer P.C. Meena on Wednesday assumed charge as the Chief Executive Officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), in addition to his role as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG).

Soon after taking charge, Meena held a meeting with senior officials from all the departments of the authority to take stock of the ongoing and future projects of GMDA.

“Major development projects are being led by the GMDA in the city and several proposals are in the pipeline to further boost and augment the infrastructure and civic amenities in Gurugram. We will also work towards resolving any bottlenecks to speed up the pace of work being undertaken,” said Meena.

The officials of the concerned departments briefed about the various projects that are already underway or are in the planning stages. The new CEO was briefed about the works pertaining to augmenting water supply, developing drainage and sewerage network, enhancing road connectivity, improving CCTV surveillance etc.

To resolve any bottleneck and to facilitate better coordination between the GMDA and MCG, Meena directed the officials to identify the issues and shortcomings that need to be addressed, which will be taken up soon with the concerned officials of both the bodies.

“Both the agencies will work in close tandem with one another to implement their respective projects in a more streamlined and collaborative manner to deliver faster outcomes and better results on the ground,” Meena said.

