P.K. Banerjee responding to treatment: Hospital

Kolkata, Jan 22 (IANS) Legendary Indian footballer P.K. Banerjee, who was admitted to a city hospital after his sodium levels fell, is “responding to the ongoing treatment”, a statement issued by the hospital said on Wednesday.

“A multi disciplinary Medical Board was done to review his conditions and progress. Medical Board discussed in detail and reviewed his present condition. Overall, he seems to be responding to the ongoing treatment,” the statement said.

“He underwent investigation and is being treated in the hospital by a team of doctors,” it added.

–IANS

dm/bc