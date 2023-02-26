INDIA

P.K. Jena appointed new Chief Secretary of Odisha

NewsWire
0
0

The Odisha government on Sunday appointed senior IAS officer Pradeep Kumar Jena as new Chief Secretary of the state.

Jena, a 1989 batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner and Secretary, General Administration and Public Grievances Department, with effect from March 1, a state government notification said.

At present, Jena is serving as Development Commissioner, Special Relief Commissioner, and MD of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

Jena has held the post of chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, and also served as Secretary in Rural Development, Water Resources, IT and Energy departments.

Incumbent Suresh Chandra Mahapatra will retire from service on February 28. A 1986-batch IAS officer, he has been serving as Chief Secretary since December 2020. Though he was scheduled to retire on February 28, 2022, he got two extensions for six months beyond his normal date of superannuation.

The state government has appointed Anu Garg, a 1991 batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, as new Development Commissioner, and will also retain the post of Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources.

20230226-181003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gambusia fish to check mosquito-borne diseases in UP district

    Fans celebrate Yash’s b’day by lighting up Burj, hosting special shows

    Amritpal-led Khalistani outfit behind Shiv Sena leader’s killing, red alert in...

    Sennheiser unveils wired earphones in India at Rs 59,990