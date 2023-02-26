The Odisha government on Sunday appointed senior IAS officer Pradeep Kumar Jena as new Chief Secretary of the state.

Jena, a 1989 batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner and Secretary, General Administration and Public Grievances Department, with effect from March 1, a state government notification said.

At present, Jena is serving as Development Commissioner, Special Relief Commissioner, and MD of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

Jena has held the post of chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, and also served as Secretary in Rural Development, Water Resources, IT and Energy departments.

Incumbent Suresh Chandra Mahapatra will retire from service on February 28. A 1986-batch IAS officer, he has been serving as Chief Secretary since December 2020. Though he was scheduled to retire on February 28, 2022, he got two extensions for six months beyond his normal date of superannuation.

The state government has appointed Anu Garg, a 1991 batch Odisha cadre IAS officer, as new Development Commissioner, and will also retain the post of Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources.

20230226-181003