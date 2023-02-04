INDIA

P.T. Usha complains about encroachments at her athletics school

NewsWire
0
0

Legendary Indian athlete and president of the Indian Olympic Association P.T. Usha on Saturday complained about encroachments at her athletics school at Balussery near Kozhikode.

Usha said this was noticed at the 30 acre facility of her school which has several girls who are inmates.

“We have seen some construction that has begun in our property that was given to us for the school. I have lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. We have to be very careful as there are girls and hence safety and security are a must,” said Usha.

Following the complaint, the work has been stopped. Usha added that this has happened after she recently became a nominated member of the Upper House.

20230204-172604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    B.Tech student, the creator of ‘Bulli Bai’ app held from Assam

    Foundation stone for IIT-Goa campus to be laid in next six...

    Kallakurichi incident: Intelligence warns of caste clashes between Dalits, OBCs

    Delhi reports 520 fresh Covid cases, one death