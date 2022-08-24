ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Paatal Lok’ gave me my big break, says Ishwak Singh

Actor Ishwak Singh, who received positive response for his work in the streaming series ‘Rocket Boys’ is about to complete ten years in the industry and the actor gives the credit to another hugely popular streaming series ‘Paatal Lok’ for bringing him the audience love and recognition.

In ‘Rocket Boys’, Ishwak played Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme, but it was ‘Paatal Lok’, where he played the character of Imran Ansari, a policeman who makes it to the IPS, and grabbed eyeballs, thanks to his work.

The actor is extremely grateful for the opportunities that have come his way. But he confesses he has a special spot for ‘Paatal Lok’ that saw him achieve a major breakthrough.

“It’s almost a decade since my journey in the film industry began but it was ‘Paatal Lok’ that catapulted my career in the industry,” he said.

“It gave me the identity that I always looked for as an actor given the role I was given and the appreciation that came my way. I am surely grateful for all the other opportunities that I have gotten previously because without those roles I would not be where I am today. But sometimes it’s that one role, one character that opens those closed doors for you,” he added.

‘Paatal Lok’ is a crime thriller web series which released in 2020. It stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi and Swastika Mukherjee.

It also marked the debut of Clean Slate Filmz (a production house led by Anushka Sharma) in production of television series for the digital medium. The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

20220824-155404

