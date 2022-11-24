Leading homegrown game developer SuperGaming on Thursday said it has picked Google Cloud to bring its live-ops engine called SuperPlatform to game developers globally.

SuperGaming is the developer of MaskGun, PAC-MAN, and upcoming battle royale Indus.

PAC-MAN has more than one billion downloads across all online stores, and the multiplayer shooter MaskGun has more than 65 million players.

SuperPlatform will run on Google Cloud and will enable game developers to manage live ops, matchmaking, player progression, player data, analytics, monetisation systems, server scaling, sales, and merchandising.

“After years of iteration, finesse, and supporting marquee games like PAC-MAN, we felt it is the right time to share it with more game developers. Google Cloud’s reach, technical expertise, and best-in-class infrastructure made it an obvious choice as our partner to bring this to market,” said Roby John, CEO and co-founder, SuperGaming.

SuperPlatform is a SaaS (software as a service) and will be an ISV (independent software vendor) running on Google Cloud, which provides secure, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure.

“With Google Cloud’s infrastructure that enables developers to build at scale and SuperGaming’s pedigree in gaming, we can really drive impact and innovation and see more games come out of India,” said Bikram Singh Bedi,

managing director, Google Cloud India.

In addition, upcoming SuperGaming titles such as Indo-Futuristic battle royale, Indus, Tower Conquest Metaverse Edition will also run on Google Cloud.

SuperGaming has 150 employees and is headquartered in Pune.

20221124-115403