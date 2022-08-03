Fast bowler Naseem Shah has been included in place of Hasan Ali, while Salman Ali Agha, who toured England in 2021 for the ODIs, has been recalled in Pakistan’s squads for the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands from August 16-21 and the ACC T20 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

The series against the Netherlands is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures.

Tall pace bowler Shaheen Afridi has been retained in the ODI and T20I squads, and his rehabilitation programme will be overseen by the team trainer and physiotherapist, who will also decide on his return to international cricket.

There will be five changes from the Netherlands ODI squad to the ACC T20 Asia Cup side. Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood will be replaced by Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir.

“We have only made changes that were necessary. Both the competitions are important for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players in consultation with the captain and head coach,” said chief selector Muhammad Wasim.

“Hasan has been given a break from international cricket and he has been replaced by Naseem Shah. He is express fast and can give further impetus to the fast bowling department, which already boasts Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani. Naseem has not played any international white-ball cricket, but he has demonstrated with the red-ball that he is an attacking option with good pace and controlled swing.

“Salman Ali Agha has been recalled to the ODI side after he performed well in the past two Pakistan Cup tournaments, averaging 40.33 and 48.8, respectively. He also gives Babar Azam an additional bowling option.”

The side will depart for Amsterdam on August 12. T20I players will join the squad in Dubai for the ACC T20 Asia Cup on August 22.

Squads:

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Schedule:

vs Netherlands

ODIs: Aug 16, 18 and 21 (VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam).

ACC T20 Asia Cup in UAE: Group A – India, Pakistan and Qualifier (one of UAE, Kuwait and Hong Kong to qualify); Group B – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

20220803-120604