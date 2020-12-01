Canindia News

Pacer Dilbar Hussain returns to Melbourne Stars for BBL 10

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Fast bowler Dilbar Hussain has signed up with Melbourne Stars for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL). Hussain, who was born in Faisalabad in north eastern Pakistan, will be available for the full season.

He returns to the Stars through the club’s ongoing relationship with the Lahore Qalandars – a successful connection that led to Haris Rauf’s involvement with the Stars in BBL 9.

Hussain made one appearance for the Stars last season, taking the wicket of AB de Villiers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and said he was pleased to return to the Melbourne Stars.

“I’m very happy to be coming back to the Melbourne Stars for the Big Bash. In the short time I was with the club last season I learnt so much. I’d like to thank David Hussey who was incredibly supportive and encouraged me to keep working on my craft.” Hussain said.

Stars head coach David Hussey said Hussain brings a unique benefit to the bowling lineup.

“I’m looking forward to working with Dilbar again this season and supporting his development together with our wider bowling group. His Stars debut was a whirlwind last year – it was his first senior T20 match and he effectively came down to Melbourne at very short notice and ended up bowling to AB de Villiers at the MCG,” Hussey said.

“He’s a genuine 140km/hr bowler with a good yorker and an incredible slower ball. With another year of experience and his time in the PSL, we’re keen to see what Dilbar brings to the table for us this year. The fact that not many players have faced him before can be a real advantage for us,” he added.

–IANS

aak/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Knight Riders to invest in US-based Major League Cricket

CanIndia New Wire Service

Not holding my breath: Langer uncertain of Warner’s fitness for Adelaide Test

CanIndia New Wire Service

Hope to continue IPL momentum for South Africa: Rabada

CanIndia New Wire Service

Bengal T20 Challenge: Goswami’s ton help East Bengal beat Calcutta Customs

CanIndia New Wire Service

Knight Riders to invest in US-based Major League Cricket

CanIndia New Wire Service

NZ add Conway as cover for Watling for 1st Test against WI

CanIndia New Wire Service

Sri Lanka WC winner Asanka Gurusinha to coach Nigeria

CanIndia New Wire Service

Frustrated Bumrah kicks 30-yard markers in 2nd ODI

CanIndia New Wire Service

Seven demands access to correspondence between CA, BCCI

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested