INDIA

Pact for setting up Indian Air Force heritage centre in Chandigarh

NewsWire
0
0

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Friday for setting up an Indian Air Force Heritage Centre here amidst the presence Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, local Member of Parliament Kirron Kher and Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari.

The centre will have simulators, decommissioned aircraft, aero engines, besides IAF artifacts. It will be informative and motivate the youth to join armed forces by highlighting the crucial role of the air force in various wars and assistance rendered by it for the civil operations.

The Chief of Air Staff also presented a model replica of propeller of an aircraft as the first IAF artifact of this centre.

The Administrator expressed hope that the heritage centre would bring awareness, particularly among the students, about the role and contribution of the Indian Air Force in national security and defence.

The Indian Air Force Heritage Centre will attract tourists and will also be one of the most educative and informative centres.

20220603-165203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TDP stages protest at petrol bunks in Andhra for VAT cut

    ED official posted in Bengaluru arrested in graft case

    Several hundred crores loss, as cryogenic engine didn’t fire: ISRO

    Audit Covid deaths; probe Goa O2 shortage deaths: Bombay HC told