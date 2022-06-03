A memorandum of understanding was signed on Friday for setting up an Indian Air Force Heritage Centre here amidst the presence Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, local Member of Parliament Kirron Kher and Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari.

The centre will have simulators, decommissioned aircraft, aero engines, besides IAF artifacts. It will be informative and motivate the youth to join armed forces by highlighting the crucial role of the air force in various wars and assistance rendered by it for the civil operations.

The Chief of Air Staff also presented a model replica of propeller of an aircraft as the first IAF artifact of this centre.

The Administrator expressed hope that the heritage centre would bring awareness, particularly among the students, about the role and contribution of the Indian Air Force in national security and defence.

The Indian Air Force Heritage Centre will attract tourists and will also be one of the most educative and informative centres.

