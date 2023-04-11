In a first-of-its kind initiative, the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) under the Union Ministry of Ayush, the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, the Directorate General of Ayush of Jammu and Kashmir, and AIMIL Pharmaceuticals have joined hands to conduct clinical trials of ayurvedic anti-cancer drug ‘V2S2’ to test its efficacy.

Developed by NIA, the formula of V2S2 is prepared from hydro-alcoholic extracts of several medicinal plants.

Its anti-carcinogenic properties have been already confirmed in laboratory tests. It has also been found to be effective in increasing immunity and inhibiting the growth of cancer cells. The latest agreement has been inked for its formal in-vivo testing.

Responding to the signing of the pact, Jaipur-based NIA Vice Chancellor Sanjeev Sharma said the trials of the medicine on animals will start soon.

Sharma said: “These tests will be conducted at the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai in a period spanning 9-12 months. Depending on the results, trials on humans will be done by the NIA and J&K Ayush department. The task of manufacturing the drug for the trials has been entrusted to AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, which will then launch it in the market for public consumption.”

Describing the agreement as a milestone in the direction of cancer drug research, Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director at AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, said that in the next two-three years, ayurveda will be able to provide effective cancer treatment options to the patients.

He said the initial results of the drug were very encouraging, showing that it increases the immunity of humans and slows down the growth of cancer cells.

