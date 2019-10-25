Paddler Payas Jain shines at ITTF World Cadet Challenge

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Rising Indian paddler Payas Jain, part of Team Asia, clinched the gold medal beating the Hopes team 3-0 in the ITTF World Cadet Challenge played in Wladyslawowo in Poland on Monday.

Payas along with Seongil Jang of South Korea and Sora Matsushima of Japan was in great form and blanked the Hopes 3-0 to win the title.

Jang started the proceedings for Asia beating Yong Izaac Quek of Singapore 3-1, while Sora increased the lead further with a 3-1 win over Lulian Chirita of Romania 3-1.

With a 2-0 lead, it came down to Payas to deliver in the third rubber and bring an early end to the tie. The Indian did not fail to deliver on the expected lines and prevailed 3-1 over Daniel Berzosa of Spain to help Asia retain their crown.

Earlier, in a clash of the heavyweights, Asia recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Team Europe comprising of Darius Movileanu of Romania, Louis Laffinuer of Belgium and Simon Belik of the Czech Republic.

In the girls’ team event, Yashaswani Ghorpade led the Asian challenge to help them earn a bronze medal with a 3-0 win over Poland.

Yeonhui Lee got Asia off to a winning start picking up a 3-0 victory over IIona Sztwiertnia. Kaho Akae of Japan then made it two in two with a 3-0 win over Anna Brzyska, while Yashaswini sealed the deal with a 3-1 victory over Wiktoria Wrobel.

