Paddy Considine reveals what troubles King Viserys in ‘House of Dragon’

English actor Paddy Considine, who has been getting positive response for his role of King Viserys in the streaming series ‘House of Dragon’, recently spoke about how his younger brother in the series, Prince Daemon Targaryen (played by Matt Smith), is not someone whom he can trust to take over the kingdom of Westeros.

Talking about his character of King Viserys, Paddy said that he is in a difficult position because he loves his younger brother and is constantly forgiving of his frequent transgressions but he knows, too, that Daemon cannot be trusted to rule Westeros.

He said, “Daemon is unpredictable, he’s like an addict in that you never know what he will do next.”

The prospect of the unstable Daemon as ruler worries not only his older brother but his closest advisors, including Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), the Hand of the King.

“And Viserys becoming King has forced a massive wedge between them,” he added.

‘House of Dragon’ is a gripping saga that takes us deep into the extraordinary world of Westeros and explores the Targaryen family — the all-powerful dragon riders who are the seemingly invincible rulers of the seven kingdoms.

The 10-episode series is streaming on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes dropping every Monday at 6:30 a.m. IST.

