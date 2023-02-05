ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Padma Bhushan Vani Jairam cremated with full state honours

Veteran playback singer Vani Jairam, 78, who was conferred with the Padma Bhushan, was cremated on Sunday with full state honours at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium.

The singer, who has won three National awards and state awards from four state governments, passed away on Saturday at her residence in Haddows Road, Chennai.

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin reached her residence and paid tributes to the deceased singer.

Stalin was accompanied by the State Health Minister, Ma Subramanian.

A wreath was laid on behalf of the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Kerala government official in-charge of Non-Resident Kerala Affairs in Chennai.

Jairam has sung more than 10,000 songs in 19 different languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Odiya, Hariyanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and several other languages.

She won state government awards for the best singer from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odissa and Gujarat.

Her husband T.S. Jayaraman died in 2018. The couple do not have children.

