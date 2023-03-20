INDIALIFESTYLE

Kerala got its first transgender advocate in Padma Lakshmi when she was enrolled as an advocate at a function organised by the Bar Council of Kerala on Sunday.

The transgender woman Lakshmi, who did her law graduation from the Government Law College-Ernakulam, has now written her name in record books by becoming the first transgender person to don the black robes in the state.

Kerala Law Minister P. Rajeev took to his social media account to congratulate her. “Her achievement and her success will be a morale booster to the transgender community as a whole,” he said.

