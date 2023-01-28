ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Padma Shri awardee Raveena Tandon to grace new OTT show after ‘Aranyak’

NewsWire
0
0

After an overwhelming response to her streaming show ‘Aranyak’, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who reigned in Bollywood in the 1990s and was recently awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in the country, is set to star in another OTT show.

The makers are keeping the show title and the storyline under the wraps currently.

Sharing her excitement, Raveena Tandon, said: “I’m extremely elated to be a part of the show. This show is going to be very special for me as I’ve always liked to challenge and reinvent myself with every character I’ve ever played and this show has given me just that, all I can say is, stay tuned for some fun!”

The yet-to-be-titled show will stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, with its title and streaming date to be announced soon.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said: “It brings us immense happiness to announce our association with Raveena Tandon. She is and has been a superstar throughout her journey in the Indian Film Industry and together, Disney+ Hotstar and Raveena Tandon will soon bring some magic on the audience screens.”

20230128-123205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    When Dhruv was stunned by dad Vikram’s hard work

    Popular TV actress Charrul Malik regrets divide between film and TV...

    Manav Gohil on how he shares a friendly bond with his...

    ‘KatVic’ to tie the knot today