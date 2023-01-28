After an overwhelming response to her streaming show ‘Aranyak’, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who reigned in Bollywood in the 1990s and was recently awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in the country, is set to star in another OTT show.

The makers are keeping the show title and the storyline under the wraps currently.

Sharing her excitement, Raveena Tandon, said: “I’m extremely elated to be a part of the show. This show is going to be very special for me as I’ve always liked to challenge and reinvent myself with every character I’ve ever played and this show has given me just that, all I can say is, stay tuned for some fun!”

The yet-to-be-titled show will stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, with its title and streaming date to be announced soon.

Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said: “It brings us immense happiness to announce our association with Raveena Tandon. She is and has been a superstar throughout her journey in the Indian Film Industry and together, Disney+ Hotstar and Raveena Tandon will soon bring some magic on the audience screens.”

