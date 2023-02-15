INDIA

Padma Shri UK MP Blackman visits Amer Fort in Jaipur

UK MP Bob Blackman on Wednesday visited the Amer Fort situated in this pink city of Rajasthan.

Blackman, along with his team, also got a few pictures clicked with elephants which now stand synonymous to Amer Fort and take tourists up to the fort reminiscing the old kings and queens era.

BJP state president Satish Poonia accorded a warm welcome to Blackman in Amer.

According to sources, the UK MP was accompanied by the PMO team.

The delegation after their Amer visit went to Rajasthan Assembly to meet BJP delegates and had lunch with them.

On Tuesday, Blackman was in New Delhi where he said that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “completely exaggerated.

He said that “the BBC does not represent views of the British government. The documentary is a hatchet job,” adding that “the two-part series is a result of poor journalism.”

He has been awarded Padma Shri in 2020 for his overtly pro-New Delhi stand on sensitive issues such as Jammu and Kashmir in the British parliament.

Meanwhile, his meeting with Poonia in Jaipur has left a hush hush discussion as to  why Blackman was sent to Jaipur to BJP state president only and not other veterans at a time when the party’s factionism is making news.

