The musical romance film ‘Prem Rog’ which stars the late actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Padmini Kolhapure is set to complete 40 years on July 30. The film, directed by the legendary filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor, marked the return of the director to special themes.

As the film clocks 40 years in a few days, actress Padmini Kolhapure reminisced about the old days. She shared, “Prem Rog’ was an era-defining film in the history of Indian cinema. It wasn’t just a story of two star-crossed lovers, but it mirrored the tragic reality of rural India during that time.”

The actress also spoke about her character in the movie and said that her work in the film became the voice of oppressed women. “My character, Manorama was more than a damsel in distress, she was the voice to all those women who couldn’t speak up for themselves.”

She further mentioned, “And only Raj Kapoor sahab could’ve managed to narrate this poetic chaos. In contrast to my full of life, bubbly Manorama, we had Devdhar played by our beloved Rishi Ji who was calm, compassionate, and composed. A character that was so refreshing even for him.”

“As we celebrate 40 years to the film, I still discover some new details and realise what a layered masterpiece ‘Prem Rog’ was,” she concluded.

‘Prem Rog’ is considered an all-time classic by Raj Kapoor. The film will be aired on Zee Bollywood on July 30 at 11 a.m. for a celebratory premiere.

