Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is known for directing movies like “Nil Battey Sannata” and “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, termed the streaming series, “Break Point” important in her life.

The series, which traced the on and off-court partnership between the Indian tennis legends, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, recently clocked one year of its release.

Taking to social media, Ashwiny shared a video from the making of the series, which highlighted several video calls and discussion sessions that went behind executing the series.

In the caption, she wrote: “For the love of stories and momentum which keeps us going. 1 year of researching and pre-production on #Breakpoint during the pandemic which gave us joy at @earthskynotes.”

Ashwiny also mentioned that the series pushed the makers to be a better version of themselves. “The making of #Breakpoint that encouraged us to be better humans and tell stories we believed in. Thank you to my entire team on #Breakpoint Together we can make the best happen in any situation.”

For “Break Point”, she and her co-director made it a point that they execute this project despite the difficulties of the pandemic, she added.

