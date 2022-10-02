ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Paes-Bhupathi film ‘Break Point’ pushed Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to get better

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is known for directing movies like “Nil Battey Sannata” and “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, termed the streaming series, “Break Point” important in her life.

The series, which traced the on and off-court partnership between the Indian tennis legends, Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, recently clocked one year of its release.

Taking to social media, Ashwiny shared a video from the making of the series, which highlighted several video calls and discussion sessions that went behind executing the series.

In the caption, she wrote: “For the love of stories and momentum which keeps us going. 1 year of researching and pre-production on #Breakpoint during the pandemic which gave us joy at @earthskynotes.”

Ashwiny also mentioned that the series pushed the makers to be a better version of themselves. “The making of #Breakpoint that encouraged us to be better humans and tell stories we believed in. Thank you to my entire team on #Breakpoint Together we can make the best happen in any situation.”

For “Break Point”, she and her co-director made it a point that they execute this project despite the difficulties of the pandemic, she added.

20221002-185803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Elli AvrRam: Aamir Khan did not make me feel intimidated

    Yogi Babu wants to play vivid characters

    Ankita Lokhande swept away by ‘incredible’ floating posters of ‘Pavitra Rishta’

    Himesh Reshammiya praises ‘Superstar Singer 2’ contestant Soyab Ali for his...