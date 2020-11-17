Canindia News

PAGD releases list of seats allocated to allies for DDC polls

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration (PAGD) on Tuesday released the list of seats allocated to parties for the third phase of polling for District Development Council elections (DDC) elections for Jammu and Kashmir to be held in eight phases beginning November 28.
Out of list of 16 segments for the third phase of DDC elections released by the Kashmir based conglomerate of mainstream parties, the NC is fighting on six segments, PDP on eight, JKPC on one and ANC on one segment.
Earlier, the PAGD announced that it had unanimously decided to fight the DDC elections unitedly.
The PAGD was floated on October 7 for the reversal of constitutional changes made to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year.
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah was appointed as the President of the alliance, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti it’s vice president and People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone as the spokesperson and CPIM leader Yousuf Taragami as it’s convenor. The flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir has been adopted as the symbol of the alliance.
–IANS
zi/rt

