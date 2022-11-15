INDIALIFESTYLE

Pahari community to get reservation without tampering with rights of Gujjars, Bakarwals: J&K L-G

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Pahari community will get reservations without tampering with the rights of Gujjars and Bakarwals in the union territory.

Sinha told reporters on the sidelines of a function here on Tuesday that some people are playing politics over the issue of reservation being given to the Pahari community.

“Let me assure Gujjars and Bakarwals that there will be no tampering with the status they are enjoying. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to Jammu has already made it clear that Paharis will get reservation but Gujjars and Bakarwals will not lose anything”, he said.

He also said that during his recent meeting with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in Delhi, he was assured that the report prepared by the Jammu and Kashmir panel on agriculture and allied sectors will be implemented.

