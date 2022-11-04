INDIALIFESTYLE

Pahari tribe in J&K delighted with decision on ST status

NewsWire
0
0

The Pahari tribe in Jammu and Kashmir is jubilant after the Registrar General of India (RGI) and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) sealed the recommendations of the three-member Backward Class Commission to include the tribe in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

According to the Pahari leadership, they are fully convinced that the current government is for the poor and the middle class people.

Till date, the file for inclusion of Paharis in the ST category could not go beyond the institutions of Registrar General of India and the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, but now with the stamp of these institutions on the file, the pending demand is seen to be fulfilled.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also made it clear during his recent visit to Kashmir that justice will be done to the Pahari tribe very soon.

The efforts of the All Jammu and Kashmir Pahari Cultural and Welfare Forum to bring justice to the Pahari tribe, who were victims of Partition, are bearing fruit now.

A movement was started under this banner in the seventies which led to Pahari programme being broadcast from the All India Radio station in Srinagar, while Pahari programme ‘Lashkara’ was telecast fro the Doordarshan Kendra in Srinagar.

Separately, the establishment of a department for the promotion and development of language and literature, the formation of the Jammu and Kashmir Hill Advisory Board for the development of the tribe, the establishment of more than nine hill hostels, scholarships for hill tribe students, 4 per cent reservation in Jammu and Kashmir until ST status is granted etc. also helped the community.

According to the Pahari leadership, ST status for the tribe is a great success, the credit for which goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thanking the Central government, Abdul Majeed Zindadil, a prominent leader of the tribe, said that with this historic move, he is convinced that Prime Minister Modi is keeping his promise of welfare of the lower and middle class people in the society.

“Justice has been done to the Pahari tribe, who were suffering for a long time. And this has been possible because of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

20221104-221404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vizag airport violence: 61 JSP men released on bail

    Bihar: New JDU MLAs to deliver positivity on social media

    Chandrababu demands Jagan govt to slash taxes on fuel

    Kunchacko Boban pens heartfelt note to wife Priya on 17th wedding...