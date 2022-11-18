The hill tribe in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the second National Tribal Prides Day.

In this regard, a grand ceremony was held in Rajouri in which BJP Jammu and Kashmir unit president Ravinder Raina, general secretary and many related to the hill tribe including Bodh Gupta and senior leaders participated.

During the ceremony, people were dressed in traditional clothes and danced to Pahari folk songs.

On the occasion, the speakers said that the Pahari tribe, which has unique linguistic, cultural and ethnic characteristics, has been included in the ST category.

The Central government has fulfilled the long pending demand of the Pahari tribe by including it in the ST category seriously.

The leaders said that the Pahari Tribe is grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The leaders said that they are proud to belong to the hill tribe which is a great example of secularism and is the guardian of the borders.

Just as Bursamanda has rendered unforgettable services in the freedom struggle against British imperialism at that time, similarly the hill tribe has made many sacrifices while protecting the borders.

The love for the country is full in the hill tribe, they have demonstrated their love for the country from the heart and soul at every level, the leaders said.

On the National Tribal Pride Day on November 15, many events were organised at the official level, but it only showcased the culture of the tribes already included in the ST category of Jammu and Kashmir, while the hill tribe still does not have official patronage.

Organised by Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, an important event was held at the Convention Center, Kanal Road, Jammu.

A procession was also taken out from Kanal Road to Kala Kendra Bikram Chowk Jammu in which people from Scheduled Tribes took part in traditional attire. Tribal dances and musical performances were also organised in Kala Kendra Jammu.

