Paint the town Neon with Kia Canada’s limited edition Stinger

Now Stinger enthusiasts can embrace their true individuality and experience a new level of excitement as Kia Canada introduces a bold, limited edition Stinger in neon orange to light up the road.
Arriving in early fall, the limited edition Stinger is based on the 2021 Stinger GT Limited model. To complement its vibrant exterior the floor mats feature an orange contrast stitch detail to bring some of the outside inside.
“The neon orange colour really makes a head-turning statement to a model that already stands out for its looks on the road,” said Michael Kopke, Director of Marketing. “And with an exclusive number of units being produced for the Canadian market, this limited edition Kia Stinger is sure to be in high demand.”
Since its introduction in 2018, the Kia Stinger has won numerous awards around the world including the AJAC 2019 Car of the Year award in Canada and continues to be honoured as a remarkable automotive achievement by Kia.
The Neon Orange Stinger GT Limited delivers high performance credentials that feature a 3.3L Twin-Turbo GDI 6-cylinder engine with an all-Wheel Drive and eight-speed Sportmatic Automatic Transmission. It also comes with a 360 Camera, ADAS systems, Idle Stop and Go Technology, Drive Mode Select and Brembo brakes. Additional features include 7 Airbags (Advanced Front Airbags, Dual Front Side Airbags, Curtain Airbags, Knee Airbag (Driver), 19” Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels, Michelin Performance Tires, Integrated dual exhaust and a 15-speaker Harmon-Kardon premium sound system.
Pricing for the Limited Edition model is set at $51,995 and is available to order in dealerships. For more information visit kia.ca/stinger-neon-orange.