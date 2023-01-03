New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANSlife) Without a doubt, denims are a wardrobe essential for everyone, because they are so versatile and easy to style.

A pair of blue denims can never go wrong, but some people make this simple garment so glamorous that they turn heads everywhere they go. What distinguishes it is how well it is styled!

Denims come in a variety of colours, shapes, sizes, and styles. While it’s simple to pair your favourite denim with a graphic tee for a casual look, figuring out how to dress up jeans to make them appropriate for any occasion requires a little more ingenuity.

Fortunately, there is a plethora of street style experts, fashion bloggers, and influencers who have cracked the code for us. When we lack sartorial inspiration, we can look to these fashionistas to inspire us with their effortlessly cool and classic ensembles.

Don’t be afraid to try something new, and shake things up. You may discover that the top you relegated to the back of your closet looks fantastic with your high-rise flare jeans. There is no dearth of ways to make your denim look chic, from elevating boyfriend jeans to creating the perfect office-ready ensemble to transitioning go-to skinnies from day to night. Whatever style of jeans you prefer, there is a way to make them look as polished as you want.

Sushmit Shubham and Pratishtha Gohain, Denim Designers, Spykar rounded up a bunch of different ways to dress up all your favourite pairs of jeans to give us all some inspiration.

Denim on denim

Go for the Denim-on-denim look – If you’re wearing the same shade, top and bottom, make sure to break the monotony with accessories and layering pieces; like dark blue jeans look best with brown pair-ons or black really compliments light indigo washes the best, making the style classy and timeless. Even elements like a silk scarf with double denims look chic.

Dress up your casual ripped jeans

A chic blazer is one of the simplest ways to dress up a pair of distressed jeans. The juxtaposition of the damaged grunge look and the elegance of a blazer is chef’s kiss. Ripped jeans in any fit with a shimmery top and heels is a perfect evening look. Have some fun with newer trends like corsets and platform boots, or go with all-time classics like a biker jacket.

Dress up your jeans with a silk top

Jeans are known for their versatility and casual appeal, but with a little imagination, you can dress up and style your denim in a comfortable yet formal way. Silk tops are a no-brainer for such situations. The elegance of the silk top balances the casualness of the jeans very well. With the right accessories, you can make this look appropriate for a range of occasions, right from business meetings to leisure-some Sunday brunch.

The Indo-Western quirk

While the Kurti-jeans trend remains popular, there are several ways to give the jeans an Indian twist. For a family gathering, wear your favorite bandhani dress with skinny jeans and jewellery.

Revamp the Denim Skirt

Ditch your jeans this fall in favour of the denim midi skirt. A midi skirt, as opposed to your go-to pair of casual, comfy jeans, is instantly polished. Make them “gen-Z” cool with oversized tees, the brand’s cropped truckers, canvas shoes & a trendy bucket hat or go for the classic “borrowed-from-the-boyfriend” look with an oversized shirt. Opt for thigh high boots to add an extra layer of warmth.

