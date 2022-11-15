SOUTH ASIA

Pak-Afghan border closed as tensions run high

The Pakistan-Afghanistan border remained closed for a second consecutive day as tensions escalated between the two countries after unprovoked firing.

The Chaman border, also known as Friendship Gate, which connects Pakistan’s Balochistan to Afghanistan’s Kandahar, was closed after an armed Afghan reportedly crossed into Pakistan’s border and opened fire on the security troops, The Express Tribune reported.

The attack was followed by hours-long firing between Pakistani and Afghan border troops, prompting the closure of the key trade border between the two neighbours.

Meanwhile, Pakistan beefed up security measures in the aftermath of the firing from Afghanistan as the border remained closed for the second consecutive day and all pedestrians’ movement and business activities were suspended.

“The border was closed after the untoward incident,” Abdul Hameed Zehri, Deputy Commissioner Chaman, told The Express Tribune.

He said security has been tightened in the aftermath of the firing incident at the border.

Senior officials of the two countries have been in contact since Sunday, an official said.

On the other hand, the Afghan government has also tightened security measures on their side.

Moreover, people living on both sides of the border suffered difficulties as a result of the closure of the border.

Long queues of people and vehicles were witnessed on both sides.

