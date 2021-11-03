The Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan has opened for pedestrians and vehicular movement after it was closed by the Taliban two months ago, the media reported.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Islamabad’s Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan said: “After discussions between border authorities of Pakistan and Afghanistan, friendship gate at Chaman-Boldak crossing point will open from tomorrow morning & two sides will ensure facilitative movement of people and trade/transit vehicles.

“Chaman-Boldak Gate is now open. Pedestrian & trade vehicles started crossing. We welcome Afghan fruit trucks moving to Pakistan. Urge all concerned on both sides to devote their energies to ensure smooth movement of people and trucks.”

Meanwhile, officials in Kandahar province confirmed that the border crossing opened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

On October 22, the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing at Torkham, which was only allowed to open for trade activities, had opened its gates, permitting the entry of desperate Afghan men and women into Pakistan.

During May this year, the Pakistan government decided to close all of its borders with Afghanistan for pedestrian movement to in an effort to stop Covid-19 transmission.

The restrictions also included Islamabad’s decision to now allow inflow of refugees, who may want to enter into Pakistan amid Taliban takeover and the security situation in Afghanistan.

The Torkham border was also used to evacuate hundreds of Afghan and foreign nationals, after they were granted special permission after the Taliban takeover.

–IANS

ksk/