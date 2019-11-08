Pak-Afghani actress posts nude photos in Rabi Pirzada’s support

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Mumbai-based Pakistani-Afghani actress Malisha Heena Khan on Tuesday tweeted nude images from her Twitter handle as a way of showing support to Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada, whose nude images went viral online a few days ago.

It seems like Malisha created her Twitter account just to support Rabi as so far, she has used the handle @MalishaOfficial only to post the nude photos.

Rabi’s private videos and pictures had recently got leaked online and became viral. People even trolled her on social media.

According to reports, Rabi had lodged a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency, over the leaked content that went viral on social media platforms.

Rabi later took to Twitter and wrote: “I, Rabi Pirzada quitting showbiz. May Allah forgive my sins. And soften the hearts of people in my favour.”

Other netizens have also defended her by making #iamrabipirzada viral and posting their nudes and semi nude photos.

Indian film director and producer Maneesh Singh has reportedly offered Rabi a role in his film “Ghairat” based on honour killings and inspired from the life of the late social media sensation Qandeel Baloch.

