Trending now

California residents ordered to wear face coverings…

Varanasi woman lodges FIR against journalist

Himachal sells 6.82L quintal vegetables amid lockdown

YouTube unveils tools to make video ads…

Urvashi Rautela on resuming work: Health, safety…

Pak, Afghanistan to open key trade route…

Cong appoints Maken as observer for Manipur

UK coronavirus tracing app adopts Apple-Google model

Police officer shot dead in NZ’s Auckland

CONMEBOL sets out protocols for football restart

Canindia News

Pak, Afghanistan to open key trade route on June 22

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Islamabad, June 19 (IANS) Pakistani and Afghan officials have agreed to reopen a key route for cross-border trade between the two countries from June 22, aiming to give a major boost to bilateral trade.

Pakistan had closed the Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan in June 2014 after the military launched a major operation against militants in the area, and conducted trial run for reopening the border crossing in March 2018, reports Xinhua news agency.

Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Atif Mashal confirmed to Xinhua on Thursday evening that Pakistan had agreed to open the Ghulam Khan crossing point on January 22.

Mashal said that Ghulam Khan crossing will be opened for exports and imports, becoming the third major route for bilateral trade between the two countries.

He said Afghan traders will also export their fresh fruits via other border crossings of Torkham and Chaman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces of Pakistan.

“It is the peak time for Afghan exports of fresh fruits and vegetables as both are now ready for export,” the Afghan envoy said.

A Pakistani official in North Waziristan tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, told the media in the region that officials of the two countries had agreed on arrangements for the cross-border trade in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials agreed that truck drivers and all involved in the trade will follow the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the disease.

Drivers and cleaners will undergo tests at the quarantine centres established on both sides of the border.

–IANS

ksk/

Related posts

Imran orders reforms in PIA to curb losses

CanIndia New Wire Service

No one wants India-Pakistan war: Luxembourg Foreign Minister

CanIndia New Wire Service

Ghani’s close aides slated for top diplomatic missions

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.