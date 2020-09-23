Pak again violates LoC ceasefire at Poonch

Jammu, Sep 23 (IANS) Pakistan on Wednesday continued with its unprovoked firing and shelling at Indian positions on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district for the 5th consecutive day.

“Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation around 9 a.m. today along the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars. Indian army retaliates befittingly,” Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman said.

In over 3,186 ceasefire violations on the LoC by Pakistan since the beginning of this year, 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured.

–IANS

