Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday summoned the Ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, and lodged a strong protest over the abduction of the daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Islamabad.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked Khan to convey the strong protest and deep concerns of the government of Afghanistan to the Pakistan government and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the grave incident.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explicitly called on the Pakistani government to take immediate action to identify and punish the perpetrators of this crime and ensure the full security and immunity of Afghan diplomats and their families in accordance with international conventions,” a statement said.

Silsila Alikhil was abducted for several hours in Islamabad on Friday, the 25th of this month, and was released after being tortured.

Earlier, Afghanistan stated with deep regret that on July 16, 2021, Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of the Afghan ambassador to Islamabad, was abducted for several hours and severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home in Islamabad.

After being released from captivity, Alikhil is under medical care at a hospital.

“The MoFA strongly condemns this heinous act and expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan,” Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the Government of Pakistan to take immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of the Afghan Embassy and Consulates as well as the immunity of the country’s diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions.

“While the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs is following the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, we urge the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest possible time,” the statement said.

