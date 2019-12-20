Pak Army again resorts to shelling across LoC

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Pakistan Army resorted to shelling across the border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday night.

A mosque came under shelling by Pakistan. Civilian areas were damaged with many houses destroyed after Pakistan resorted to firing along Line of Control (LoC).

“Pakistan Army mortars targeted Indian residential areas,” said a senior Indian Amry officer adding that Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan.

Till Friday, Indian Army has stated that ceasefire violations across LoC by Pakistan Army have doubled in 2019 with around 3,200 instances reported so far compared to last year’s 1,629 incidents.

In December this year so far, 329 incidents have been reported which is also double compared to last year during December with 175 cases. A senior Indian Army officer said that during winter ceasefire violations across LoC are very low but this year it is at an all-time high.

Since abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan has increased ceasefire violations. In August, a total of 307 incidents were reported. While in September, 292 incidents were registered, in October the figure was 351. In November, 304 cases of ceasefire violations were reported.

When compared to ceasefire violations in 2017 with 2019 across the LoC, it has tripled. In 2017, a total of 860 incidents were reported. The number of such violations was 228 in 2016.

The Pakistan Army has also intensified attacks on Indian posts sending their Border Action Teams (BAT). The Pakistan Army through ceasefire violations has been making desperate attempts to infiltrate terrorists across the border. However, Indian Army foiled many such attempts.

Also on December 18, Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had stated that the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir could escalate at any time and India is prepared for a befitting response.

General Rawat, who is to retire on December 31, said that India is fully prepared to tackle any situation.

He made the remark in the backdrop of a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 in August.

