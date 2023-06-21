SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak Army chief included in body formed for economic revival

The Pakistan government has constituted a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to provide an impetus to its efforts for economic revival — to be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and comprising the Army chief and federal ministers.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Pursuant to the meeting held on Friday with regard to attracting investment from GCC countries in the fields of defence, agriculture, minerals, IT and energy, the Prime Minister is pleased to constitute a Special Investment Facilitation Council,” the notification read.

The announcement came a day after the government unveiled an elaborate ‘Economic Revival Plan’ with a view to capitalise on Pakistan’s untapped potentials in key sectors, fast-track the development projects and facilitate investment.

The plan was unveiled during a high-level meeting chaired by Sharif in Islamabad, which was attended by Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, Chief Ministers, federal and provincial ministers, and other high-ranking government officials.

At the meeting, General Munir had assured all-out support to complement the government’s plan for the revival of the economy.

