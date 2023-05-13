Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir, has vowed to bring to justice all the planners, abettors, instigators and executors of vandalism on the ‘Black Day of May 9 — when countrywide violent protests were witnessed following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, media reports said.

The Army chief’s statement came after he visited the Corps Headquarters Peshawar, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a handout on Saturday, Geo News reported.

The Army chief, according to the ISPR, said the armed forces will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism, and resolved to bring to justice all the “planners, abettors, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of May 9”, the report said.

The COAS also addressed the officers of the Corps and emphasised the evolving threats to national security.

“We shall continue with our endeavours of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process,” the COAS was quoted as saying.

The ISPR said the Army chief also sensitised about the challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions.

He highlighted that a concerted effort is being made maliciously by inimical elements to target the armed forces. He pledged that such nefarious attempts will be foiled through the support of the people of Pakistan.

During his visit, Gen Munir was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation and the ongoing counter-terrorism efforts, Geo News reported.

