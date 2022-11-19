SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak army chief’s appointment process to begin on Nov 21: Defence Minister

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the process to appoint the new army chief will start on November 21 and finalised in a week.

The Minister said the name of the next army chief would come out by November 22 or 23 and the change of command ceremony would be held on November 29, The News reported.

He said the long march would suffer a serious blow the day the appointment decision was made.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday claimed that President Arif Alvi has met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss immediate and transparent elections, Geo News reported.

President Alvi said that he will follow through on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice regarding the high-level appointment and he could not create hurdles in the much-anticipated process.

Sources told Geo News that Khan made the claim during an informal discussion with senior journalists in Lahore, where he also spoke regarding the army chief’s appointment.

“Appointment of the chief of the armed forces should be done like that of the Supreme Court’s chief justice,” Khan said, according to the sources.

The PTI chairman also added that the incumbent government is making proposed amendments to the Army Act for its own benefit.

“The proposed amendment to the Army Act will be challenged in the Supreme Court,” the former Prime Minister said and informed journalists that he hasn’t met General Bajwa in Lahore.

Speaking about hitting the road during his party’s long march as it moves ahead in Punjab’s Gujar Khan, Khan said that his doctors will examine him tomorrow and give their opinion accordingly, Geo News reported.

“I will lead the long march myself from Rawalpindi,” the PTI chief said.

