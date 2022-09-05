SOUTH ASIA

Pak Army expresses shock at Imran’s anti-military statement

Pakistan Army on Monday expressed shock at PTI Chairman Imran Khans “anti-military statements” issued during his partys political gathering in Faisalabad on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, The News reported.

The military’s media wing, in its statement, shared that the institution is “aghast at the defamatory and uncalled for statements about the senior leadership of Pakistan Army” by Khan.

“Regrettably, an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine senior leadership of [the] Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day,” the statement read., The News reported.

The ISPR further stated that senior politicians trying to stir “controversies” on the appointment of the military’s chief of army staff (COAS) is “most unfortunate and disappointing”.

It added that the procedure for COAS’s appointment is well-defined in the Constitution.

“Senior leadership of the army has decades-long impeccable meritorious service to prove its patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt,” the ISPR said, adding that politicising the senior leadership of the institution and scandalising the process of COAS’s selection is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution.

“Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the military’s media wing said.

