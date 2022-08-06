The Pakistan Army on Saturday handed over the body of a teenager, who had drowned and was washed away to the Pakistan side of the Line of Control (LoC), to the Indian Army in J&K’s Poonch district.

Zafar Ahmad (17) from Kali village in Poonch district had drowned in Kalai River on July 31 and his body was washed away to the Pakistan side of the LoC.

Officials opened the gate at the Chakan Da Bagh crossing point on the LoC in Poonch at around 2 p.m. on Saturday as Pakistan Army handed over the body to the Indian officials for his last rites.

