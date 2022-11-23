SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the army had started its process of “catharsis” and expected that political parties would follow suit as well and reflect on their behaviour, the media reported.

“This is the reality that there have been mistakes from every institution, including political parties and civil society,” Bajwa said at the Defence Day event, Dawn reported.

In the final part of his speech, the outgoing COAS said he wanted say a few words on “political matters”.

The army chief said that armies around the world are seldom criticised “but our army is often subjected to criticism”.

“I think reason for that is the army’s involvement in politics. That is why in February, the army decided to not interfere in politics,” Dawn reported citing Bajwa as saying.

“Many sectors subjected the army to criticism and used inappropriate language,” he said.

“To criticise the army is the right of (political) parties and the people, but the language used (should be careful),” Bajwa said.

Gen Bajwa said that a “false narrative was created”, from which “an escape is now being attempted”, Dawn reported.

“Today, I am addressing the Defence and Martyrs Day as the army chief for the last time,” Gen Bajwa said at the start of his speech. “I am retiring soon. This time, this (ceremony is being held) after some delay.”

