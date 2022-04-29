Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the government will request authorities in Saudi Arabia to take appropriate action against those who instigated the use of indecent language and behaviour within the premises of Masjid-e-Nabvi in Madina, Express Tribune reported.

Referring to the heckling and abuse faced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers and parliamentarians on Thursday, the minister stated that the act hurt the sentiments of the Muslim Ummah and was condemnable.

Sanaullah said the Saudi government will be requested to provide Pakistan with the identification of the culprits involved in the “shameful act” for action against them. The advice of the law ministry will also be sought to proceed against such elements, the report said.

“Such elements should be deported as they must not be permitted to stay anymore on the holy land,” said the minister.

Sanaullah also accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid for pre-planning the act.

“Imran Khan Niazi should refrain from spreading anarchy and hatred in the country, only to achieve his political objectives,” Sanaullah said, adding that the former premier was targeting state institutions for the same resolve.

“Imran Khan will have to answer the people for his bad governance during the last four years,” he said.

