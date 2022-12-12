INDIAWORLD

Pak authorities remove minaret of Ahmadi place of worship

NewsWire
0
0

The authorities in Pakistan ordered the removal of the minaret of an Ahmadi place of worship in Gujranwala’s Baghbanpura area last week, a media report said.

According to the representatives of the Ahmadi community, police cordoned off the street and switched off the lights before going ahead with the removal of the minaret on December 7, Dawn reported.

Some religious outfits had been pressing the administration for the last one year to get the minaret removed from the front side of a building since the law bars the Ahmadis from making their places of worship resemble a mosque, the media outlet reported.

The building’s management had placed steel sheets around the minaret to hide it from public view after the administration advised them to do so in order to avoid a law and order situation.

Official sources said the administration sprang into action after some religious groups asked it to get the minaret removed. The administration called a meeting of the district intelligence committee as soon as an organisation lodged a complaint with the police.

The administration also held a meeting with the representatives of the Ahmadi community to sort out the matter. The authorities told them that there was no alternative but to remove the minaret as passions were running high in the city and things might get out of control.

The administration deci­ded to carry out the operation after obtaining the Ahmadis’ consent, the media outlet reported, citing sources.

(Sanjeev Sharma can be reached at Sanjeev.s@ians.in)

20221212-124603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HC dismisses bail plea of Sidhu Moosewala’s manager

    Efforts on to conduct Winter Session in new Parliament building: MoS

    Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

    Bugle sounded for Mumbai bypolls, BJP vs. Shiv Sena (UBT)