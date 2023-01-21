SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak blasphemy law tweak to be weaponised against religious minorities

NewsWire
0
0

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed deep ‘concern’ over the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Act 2023, which was passed unanimously in the National Assembly on January 17.

The HRCP believe that it is likely to exacerbate the ‘persecution’ of Pakistan’s beleaguered religious minorities and minority sects, Samaa TV reported.

In a statement, the HRCP said the proposed legislation increases the punishment for using derogatory remarks against holy persons from three years with a fine to imprisonment for life “which will not be less than 10 years”.

The bill also makes the offence non-bailable, thereby directly violating the constitutionally guaranteed right to personal liberty under Article 9.

These amendments are likely to be ‘weaponized’ disproportionately against religious minorities and sects, resulting in false FIRs, harassment and persecution, Samaa TV reported.

The HRCP opined that increasing the penalty for alleged blasphemy will aggravate misuse of the law to settle personal vendettas, as is often the case with blasphemy allegations.

The statement of objectives of the bill says disrespecting the companion of the Holy Prophet and other sacred personalities not only promotes terrorism and disruption in the country but also hurts people from all walks of life, The Express Tribune reported.

“While the stated aim of this bill is to curb sectarianism, HRCP believes it is likely to exacerbate the persecution of Pakistan’s beleaguered religious minorities and minority sects,” reads a press statement from HRCP Chairperson Hina Jilani.

“At a time when civil society has been calling for amendments to these laws to prevent their abuse, strengthening this punishment will do the exact opposite,” the statement added.

20230121-121401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BNP, war criminal alliance distorted our history: Hasina

    Sri Lanka’s situation ‘sensitive and complicated’: Jaishankar

    Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament from Aug 27,...

    Afghanistan to have regular army soon: Taliban official