SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak Cabinet greenlights inquiry against Imran over audio leaks on US cypher

NewsWire
0
0

The Pakistan federal cabinet has decided to formally launch legal action against former prime minister Imran Khan after the latest audio leaks allegedly featuring him and other PTI leaders in a discussion about a US cypher, the media reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Asad Umar, and then-principal secretary Azam Khan could allegedly be heard discussing the US cypher and how to use it in their interest, in the two audio leaks that surfaced as a shocking revelation, The News reported.

In the first audio leak that emerged on Wednesday (September 28), Imran Khan was heard directing Azam Khan to “just play” with the cypher, and responding to this, the latter advised the ex-premier that they can fake the minutes of a meeting with Qureshi and foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood to bring the cypher on record, The News reported.

On September 30, the federal cabinet took notice of the matter and constituted a committee to probe the contents of the audio leaks.

The committee recommended legal action over the audio leaks purportedly featuring Imran Khan, Azam Khan and others on October 1.

Meanwhile, a summary comprising the recommendations of the body was presented before the cabinet.

“This is a matter of national security, which has serious implications for national interests and a legal action in this regard is vital,” recommended the cabinet committee.

The federal cabinet approved the summary through circulation. The probe into the US cypher and the audios allegedly featuring Imran Khan and others will be tasked to the FIA.

20221002-162203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prachanda says he might boycott upcoming polls

    Two no-trust motions filed in Pak’s Punjab Assembly in a day

    Chinese netizens term Intel apology as ‘weak’

    90 fall ill in Afghanistan after consuming donated food