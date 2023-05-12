SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak Cabinet issues strong condemnation of Chief Justice

NewsWire
0
2

Pakistan’s federal Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has issued a strong condemnation against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial, for his “extraordinary intervention” in the arrest of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, media reports said.

The Cabinet deemed the intervention as “misconduct” on the part of the top judge, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the Cabinet, Imran Khan’s arrest was carried out in compliance with the Constitution, law, and legal procedures in the “open and shut case of corruption and corrupt practices”.

The federal Cabinet reiterated its stance that the CJP’s interference was unjustifiable and condemned it in the strongest possible terms. It also denounced the CJP’s interference as “misconduct”, The Express Tribune reported.

The Cabinet said that the expression “good to see you” by a person sitting on the highest seat of justice – CJP – for an accused arrested in a corruption case was “a shameful stain” on the forehead of the justice system.

The Cabinet statement read that the history of Islam, the civilised world, and judicial fora attest that such behaviour is unbecoming of any judge, The Express Tribune reported.

The government’s reaction came a day after CJP Umar Ata Bandial led a three-member bench that granted “extraordinary” relief to Khan in an alleged multi-billion corruption case of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

On Thursday, a three-member bench led by the CJP termed Khan’s arrest as “invalid and unlawful”, and directed the law enforcers to provide him “foolproof” security until his appearance before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). It also “requested” Khan to condemn the violence that took place following his arrest from the IHC premises and asked him to consider opening up dialogue with his political opponents.

20230512-222403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghan protesters call for release of female activists

    US court jails Pakistani for 12 yrs over $200mn mobile phone...

    Pakistan committed to int’l obligations towards prevention of child labour: Prez

    Pakistanis under 40, those with allergies barred from taking AstraZeneca jab