SOUTH ASIATOP NEWS

Pak cabinet okays commission to probe ‘foreign conspiracy’ against Imran

NewsWire
0
22

Pakistan Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday that the incumbent government has decided to form a commission to probe the alleged ‘foreign conspiracy’ behind the no-confidence resolution filed against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the Opposition, Express Tribune reported.

Talking to the media following the Cabinet meeting, the minister stated that the commission will be headed by Lieutenant General (Retd) Tariq Khan.

He said the commission would show that the communique does exist, after the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, claimed it to be fake.

According to Chaudhry, the commission would also investigate if the threat of a “regime change” is present in the communique.

“Thirdly, it will aim to discover who were the local handlers who took this plan further and where the conspiracy originated from,” he said, adding that it is impossible for all MNAs to be involved in it.

The minister further said that the government will present the record and witnesses of the ‘foreign conspiracy’ against Imran Khan to all parliamentarians, Express Tribune reported.

Comparing Mir Jafar giving way to the East India Company, which ultimately led to British rule across the subcontinent, to the current situation in Pakistan, Chaudhry claimed that if the country does not defend its independence, it would return to slavery.

The minister maintained that an “imported, selected government” would be imposed and controlled from outside the country, rendering Pakistan unable to make its own decisions.

The decision to form the committee comes ahead of the no-trust vote session in the Lower House, ordered by the Supreme Court for Saturday after it set aside National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s ruling dismissing the no-confidence resolution moved against Imran Khan.

20220408-195402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Main money exchange market reopens in Kabul, crowds remain outside banks

    Taliban stop Pakistani military from fencing Durand Line in Nimroz

    Pak minister asks masses to use as little fuel as possible

    Afghan war enters new, deadlier, more destructive phase: UN envoy