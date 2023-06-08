SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Pak central bank’s forex reserves fall $179 mn

NewsWire
0
0

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that its foreign exchange reserves had decreased by $179 million.

During the week ending on June 2, the total foreign exchange reserves of the Pakistani central bank fell to around $3.9 billion, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the SBP on Thursday.

The decrease was “due to external debt repayments”, the statement added.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.4 billion, the central bank said.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country stood at about $9.3 billion, according to the SBP.

20230609-033202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan’s oil industry in serious trouble

    B’desh journo accused of ‘stealing’ govt documents jailed

    51 people confirmed dead after boat capsizes in northern Bangladesh

    Imran slams ISI chief for political presser