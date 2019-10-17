Pak claims 4 killed in Indian shelling

Islamabad, Oct 20 (IANS) The Pakistan military on Sunday claimed that “unprovoked” Indian shelling during a ceasefire violation on the Line Of Control has killed four people, including a soldier.

The claim by the Inter-Services Public Relation, the Pakistan military’s media wing, came after sources said that the Indian Army on Sunday it had destroyed four terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing at least four Pakistani soldiers, in a counter-attack launched against the ceasefire violation that killed two soldiers and a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani Army posts were also hit in the artillery gun attack launched by the Indian Army.

As per sources, the four terror launch pads were located in Neelam Valley opposite the Tangdhar sector along the LoC.

Following this, Major General Asif Ghafoor, the DG ISPR, tweeted: “Indian unprovoked CFVs in Jura, Shahkot & Nousehri Sectors deliberately targeting civilians. Effectively responded… During exchange of fire 1 soldier & 3 civilians ‘shaheed’, 2 soldiers & 5 civilians injured.”

He added that “targeting innocent civilians by Indian Army is an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps”.

“Indian Army shall always get befitting response to CFVs. Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LoC & inflict unbearable cost to Indian Army. Indian lies to justify their false claims & preparations for a false flag operation will continue to be exposed with truth,” Ghafoor added.

Confirming the casualties, PoK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said the Indian forces had “gone berserk”, Dawn news reported.

