Pak confirms peace talks with TTP, welcomes ceasefire’

For the first time, the Pakistan government has publicly acknowledged that it was negotiating a peace deal with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and also welcomed a ceasefire announced by the terror group.

Friday’s confirmation from the government came a day after the TTP extended the ceasefire for an indefinite period after the Pakistani tribal jirga visited Kabul and held talks with the outfit’s leadership, reports The Express Tribune.

Although the two sides have held talks for several weeks now, the Pakistan government did not officially confirm the negotiations.

In a statement, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the talks with the TTP were taking place at the government level and was being mediated by the Afghan Taliban regime.

“Talks with the TTP began in 2021 and these negotiations have been taking place at the government level,” The Express Tribune quoted the Minister confirming the peace talks with the banned group.

She also said civil and military representatives were part of the Pakistani side holding talks with the TTP.

The ceasefire was to expire on May 30 but the TTP extended it now for an indefinite period as both sides were trying to reach a peace deal.

The peace process resumed last month after Pakistan sent a clear message to the Afghan Taliban government that it would no more tolerate cross-border terrorist attacks.

