Pak continues unprovoked LoC ceasefire violation in Rajouri

Jammu, Sep 28 (IANS) Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling on Indian positions on Monday on the Line of Control in J&K’s Rajouri district.

“At about 3.50 p.m. today, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

“The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” said Colonel Devender Anand, defence ministry spokesman.

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in over 3,186 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC since January 2020.

Cross border shelling has brought insurmountable suffering in the lives of thousands of people living in villages close to the LoC whose lives, cattle and agricultural fields stand at great peril when shells start raining from across the LoC.

